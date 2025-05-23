CHESTERVILLE — The Select Board on May 15 authorized Road Foreman Clayton Tibbetts to place a bid of up to $25,000 for a used single-axle truck from the town of Hebron, as concerns mounted over the failing condition of Chesterville’s aging single-axle orange truck.

“The body is rotted out and moving on the frame. It’s beyond us being able to repair it and it’s not worth repairing,” Tibbetts said, noting the vehicle is one of the town’s oldest and most heavily used.

Tibbetts said the Hebron truck has only 55,000 miles and a four-year-old body. He plans to submit a proposal after Memorial Day for the minimum bid and wants authorization to offer up to $25,000. “If they take it, I’ll be shocked,” he said.

Selectman Eric Hilton made a motion to allow the bid using reserve funds, which passed. Tibbetts confirmed he would still have several thousand dollars remaining in reserve.

A second motion, also passed, authorizes the town to sell the orange truck, identified as Truck #5, once the replacement is secured. Selectman Guy Iverson asked whether the old truck should be pulled from use immediately due to safety concerns.

Tibbetts also reported the highway department is nearly finished with Stinchfield Hill Road work.

In other business, the board discussed the Transfer Station’s trial use of clear trash bags, available to residents for sale at the town office. One resident noted they could also be found at Hannaford.

Hilton and Iverson raised concerns about Chesterville’s projected tax increase under the proposed Regional School Unit 9 budget. “Did you see Chesterville is paying the highest increase above Farmington?” Hilton asked. “I suggest to vote against it … there is a disconnect, they don’t want to take account that Chesterville is struggling.”

Chair John Archer noted the RSU uses a set formula. “They aren’t really treating us differently than anybody else,” he said. “I don’t agree with taking so much in taxes.”

“We’ve got to find a way to get the school to change,” Hilton replied. “They don’t need all that money.”

Hilton concluded, “It’s 56% of our taxes.”