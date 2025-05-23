Flagler



ST. AUGUSTINE, FL — Flagler College will celebrate the academic and personal accomplishments of more than 560 graduates in the Class of 2025 with a Commencement Ceremony at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Saturday, May 10, at 9 a.m.

Doyle, from Farmington, will be honored with a BA in Sociology.

The Class of 2025 will be conferred 441 Bachelor of Arts, nine Bachelor of Fine Arts, and 114 Bachelor of Science degrees. Additionally, five students will have the honor of receiving Master of Arts degrees. Each of these degrees represents rigorous academic journeys successfully completed, a testament to their hard work and dedication.