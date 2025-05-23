JAY — Michael Lance, a retired science teacher from Spruce Mountain High School, returned to campus recently to visit the art room and share his passion and talent for landscape painting.

During his visit, students observed his distinctive techniques and realistic style as he created vibrant scenes live in front of the class. Many were impressed not only by his skill but also by his engaging and down-to-earth approach.

“Mr. Lance brought the class to life and I could have watched him paint all day,” wrote student Lauren Brackett. “Mr. Lance just isn’t an artist, he is a firefighter, paramedic and he is a state legislator. He is an amazing person and mentor. Thank you, Mr. Lance.”

Eli Moffet, another student, said watching Lance paint was a powerful experience. “Today we had a guest come into the art class that is an artist. While he was painting, he Wowed Me! He amazed me at how good he was with making his art come to life,” Moffet wrote. “One of the best parts of the experience for me was how he would interact with the whole class while he painted in his realistic style.”

Students noted Lance’s unique method of starting with loose, almost chaotic brushstrokes before refining them into detailed landscapes. “Some of the techniques he used were unique not only by the style but with how he would go from messy to real-life looking landscape,” Moffet said. “The best part was when he would say, ‘Time to mess up the painting,’ then he would totally transform the painting with the brushstrokes he just put down.”

Art teacher Mrs. Lindsey said students were also surprised and delighted by Lance’s generosity at the end of each session.

“Students’ faces lit up with glee when he asked, ‘Who wants this?’” she said. “‘You mean it? You’re going to give that to me? It’s beautiful. Thank you so much.’ was a common response.”

Several students left the classroom with original works of art created during the demonstration, paintings that, according to Mrs. Lindsey, will be cherished along with the memory of time spent learning from a practicing artist.