Treat Memorial Library Director Brianna Rush poses with unofficial mascot Fuzzy Jo Jo Fred on May 22 in Livermore Falls, showing off one of the crafts included in this year's Summer Reading Packets. The 2025 program, themed "Level Up at your Library," kicks off June 14 with a drop-in event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.