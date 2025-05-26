FARMINGTON — The High Peaks Outdoor Heritage Festival (HPOHF) is proud to announce its 2025 celebration, set for Saturday, June 21, at the Farmington Fairgrounds. Presented by Franklin Savings Bank and supported by leading community sponsors including LL Bean, Bangor Savings Bank, United Insurance Group, Mountain Side Powersports, Fowler’s Mischief & Makery, Mix Maine Media, University of Maine at Farmington, Central Maine Power, and Ripley & Fletcher Used Cars, the festival is a partnership between the High Peaks Alliance (HPA) and the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce.

This year’s event promises to be the biggest yet, offering a full day of outdoor adventure, conservation education, and family fun. Highlights include expert-led panels, hands-on demonstrations, the 2025 Maine Moose Lottery, a bustling marketplace of local artisans and outdoor gear specialists, and a diverse selection of food vendors serving up everything from classic comfort foods to local specialties. The festival also shines a spotlight on Farmington as the gateway to the High Peaks, celebrating the town’s unique connection to Maine’s outdoor heritage.

Showcasing the High Peaks and Inviting Return Visits

The High Peaks Outdoor Heritage Festival is designed to showcase the abundant opportunities for outdoor recreation, conservation, and community engagement in the High Peaks region. Through interactive exhibits, live demonstrations, and expert-led activities, attendees will discover the natural beauty and adventure that await in Maine’s High Peaks. Our goal is not only to celebrate the region’s heritage but also to inspire festival-goers to return as visitors and explore all that the High Peaks has to offer.

Volunteers Needed: Make the Festival Possible

The success of the High Peaks Outdoor Heritage Festival depends on the dedication and enthusiasm of our volunteers. We are seeking community members, as well as local businesses, to help on the day before, during, and after the event. Volunteer positions include:

• Entrance Hosts: Greet attendees and collect parking fees.

• Entrance Hospitality (High Street & Maple Street): Welcome visitors and provide directions.

• Hosting Roles: Assist at the Demonstration Arena, Lottery Tent, or as a roaming host.

• Set Up and Take Down: Help set up or break down and clean up after the event.

Shifts are available throughout the day, with most assignments lasting three hours. Volunteers are asked to check in at the Volunteer Tent 10 minutes before their shift, wear the provided volunteer t-shirt, and stay for the duration of their assignment.

A Special Call to Businesses: Volunteer as a Team!

Local businesses are encouraged to get involved by volunteering as a team. Bring your employees to help out and showcase your company’s commitment to the community. Volunteering together is a great way to strengthen team spirit, support the region, and connect with thousands of outdoor enthusiasts. Your participation helps make the festival a success and demonstrates your dedication to the High Peaks.

“Our volunteers are the heart of this festival,” says Amanda Laliberte, Volunteer Coordinator. “Whether you’re greeting guests, helping with logistics, or supporting our vendors, your time and energy make a huge difference.”

How to Get Involved:

To sign up for a volunteer shift or learn more about available roles, visit https://signup.com/go/LNubwpi. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this year’s celebration. Your support helps ensure the festival continues to thrive for years to come.

For media inquiries or more information, please contact Amanda Laliberte at [email protected].