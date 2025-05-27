LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen approved on May 20 the date of June 24 for a special town meeting for voters to reconsider six budget articles that failed at the April 29 town meeting referendum vote.

“Technically, seven articles,” Town Manager Carrie Castonguay clarified. “You have to choose a moderator, even though it’s secret ballot. You need to approve this tonight to get absentee ballots out for Thursday.”

The special town meeting warrant indicates the moderator will be chosen at 8 a.m. on June 24. Polls at the Livermore Falls Town Office on Main Street will be open from 2-6 p.m. for voters to consider the six budget articles, it notes.

“We are working on some descriptions and stuff to help people better understand these articles,” Chair William Kenniston said. “We didn’t really get a lot of information back of why people voted no.”

“We had one gentleman who was very insightful, gave some very good opinions and thoughts about people he had talked to and what he thought himself,” Selectman Bruce Peary noted. “They were very well expressed.”

Resident John Benedetto said the town has been in decline for a long time, it’s a challenge to bring things back. “The town continues to spend money we don’t have,” he stated. The average income is $36,000, taxes take about 20% of that, he noted. Is a fire station really needed in East Livermore, he asked.

It is becoming more expensive to live in Livermore Falls, costs are starting to impact businesses, Benedetto said. “There is zero interest in bringing businesses into town due to the tax rate,” he noted. “We really need to look at what is happening and take a different approach.”