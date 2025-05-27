CHESTERVILLE — Maine Forest Service district forester, Julie Davenport, will speak about Maine’s woodlands Sunday, June 1, at 2 p.m. at the Chesterville Center Union Meeting House. Ms. Davenport’s presentation at the Meeting House, will be followed by a woods walk at a property near Norcross Pond.

According to the Maine Forest Service website, Maine’s field foresters “conduct educational workshops, field demonstrations, media presentations and can provide limited one-on-one contact with individual landowners.” This is an opportunity to hear first hand about how things are going in the woods, from our big commercial operations, on down to the local independent tree farms.

This event is free and open to the public. The Chesterville Center Union Meeting House is a non-profit community resource located at 3 Borough Road in Chesterville. The building is ADA accessible – for more information visit chestervillemeetinghouse.org or call 207 779-0660. Light refreshments will be available; donations welcome.