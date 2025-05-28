FAYETTE — At the May 13 Fayette Select Board meeting held at Starling Hall in Fayette, Vice Chair Michael Carlson updated the board on recent Fayette Central School decisions, including plans to fund a full replacement of the gym roof and flexibility in bus driver staffing.

Carlson said school directors are considering using public works employees as substitute bus drivers if needed. “They do have to have their bus endorsement and CDL,” Carlson noted, emphasizing that the staff would also need to know the routes and manage student behavior. “But in general they are open to the idea if they needed someone.”

School directors also tabled a discussion about shifting meeting days from Tuesdays to Thursdays. The primary concern now, Carlson said, is the upcoming vote on replacing the gym roof.

“When we review the articles for the town meeting warrant, Article 26 asks the voters to authorize $185,660 from their undesignated fund to replace and insulate the gym roof,” Carlson said. “The school board was advised against just doing the stage area, because it would be two different types of roof and they won’t necessarily match up… so they voted to basically do the entire thing.”

Carlson recommended the funds be spent directly from the undesignated fund, rather than transferring them into the budget, to reduce confusion. “It will save a lot of time and questions about why the budget is even higher than it is already going to be,” he said.

He added that the roof’s plastic vapor barrier was contributing to a moisture and mold problem by trapping heat and accelerating deterioration of the asphalt shingles.

Carlson also said the school plans to pay for an independent financial audit to assess its performance.

Town Manager Mark Robinson provided updates on roadwork throughout Fayette, including the near completion of Baldwin Hill Road and progress on North Road.

“All of North Road section 4,000 feet, has been reclaimed, ground up, reshaped and required an extensive amount more work than we anticipated,” Robinson said. “The North Road drainage was non-existent … and that’s why the pavement looked the way it did.”

Robinson expects the resurfacing of North Road and Jackmans Mill Road to be completed by the end of the week. Sandy River Road will follow in approximately three weeks once the contractor, Manzer’s Fine Grade and Earthwork, completes a state job.

“East Road is an entirely different kettle of fish,” Robinson said, citing severe drainage and foundation issues. “It’s going to require a lot of work, and since we have to wait several weeks for Spencer Paving to return, we’re going to have our small crew take it on in the meantime. If we aren’t ready in three or four weeks, we’ll continue working on it for most of the summer.”

Robinson also mentioned the second half of property taxes was due April 30, and that summer residents have started to return. Alma Rooney has been appointed chair of the Parks and Recreation Committee, which will meet jointly with the Lands Committee in the coming weeks.