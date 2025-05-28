RUMFORD — Four fifth graders shared lessons they learned during this year’s Drug Abuse Resistance Education program, reading their essays at closing ceremonies May 16 in Muskie Auditorium at Mountain Valley High School.

They were among 76 students from Rumford Elementary School recognized at the 38th graduation from the 16-week course taught by Rumford Police Patrolman and Regional School Unit 10 School Resource Officer Doug Maifeld,

Cohen Carrier said he was climbing the big rocks with his cousin at the Rumford Library when they saw something.

“We saw medicine that looked like it was from the hospital,” he said. “It looked like a drug and had a needle, so I went and told my Nana right away. We told the librarian and she called the police. The police arrived in minutes and put up caution tape around the rocks,” he said.

“They asked us where we found the needle and we showed them. I’ll never forget that day,” Carrier said.

Kayebeth Hammon said she learned that by drinking alcohol “you can get very hurt because of the harmful chemicals. You can get addicted to it to hurt yourself and other people. And you may drink and drive and that can get you in car accidents or go to jail.”

“And if you do not mean to hurt people, you can still hurt people or yourself,” she said.

Logan Letarte said, “When you don’t use drugs, your body can stay strong and work the ways it’s meant to … Think about how you feel when you’re healthy and energized; drugs take that away from you. By choosing not to use them, you give yourself the best chance to stay active, happy and healthy for many years to come.”

For Violet Ledesma, stress and the dangers of the internet were highlights from the course.

“We always have peer pressure and we have stress, but in DARE, I learned how to control my stress and now it’s still a problem, but not as much.”

And regarding the web, Ledesma said, “Luckily, Officer Maifeld taught us that the internet is never safe. Many things can happen on the internet that I’m glad he told me so that I’m prepared.”

Maifeld has been D.A.R.E. instructor for 32 years, teaching fifth graders the dangers of drugs, violence, bullying and social media.

“I’ve enjoyed every year,” he said.

The class also talked about communicating effectively, and about listening effectively.

“We have a couple of lessons about bullying,” Maifeld said. “I know when listening to the kids’ essays, about 90% of their essays hit on bullying. So does that tell you something? It’s very important.”

“One of the biggest things I added as a supplemental was social media,” Maifeld said. “It’s probably the most active that students get is talking about social media. It’s very important that they know about the dangers.”

Another part of the program was a license plate contest.

“If they had a car, what would stick on their car that would have a positive message,” Maifeld said he asked them.

Winners and their messages were: “I believe in you” by Brynn Bartash; “I love my family” by Molly Arsenault; “No One’s Better Than You” by Violet Ledesma; and “Just Be You” by Rylee Lynds.

In addition to the D.A.R.E. course, students completed four sessions on youth vaping prevention presented by the River Valley Healthy Communities Coalition.

Maifeld said he will take a two-hour training course in the next few months as part of updating the curriculum, the fourth change in his 32 years.

“It used to be that, everyone thought DARE was all about keeping kids off drugs,” he said. Then, they changed to resist drugs and violence. It was great, we started talking about violence, too. And now … we talk about more than just those things. We talk about making good, healthy decisions. That’s what DARE is all about.”

Teacher Amanda Bryant presented certificates to the students.

On May 20, the graduates attended at Sea Dogs game at Hadlock Field in Portland.