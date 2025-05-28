Melanoma in Maine? Definitely. Maine is a beautiful place to live, and many of us enjoy long days on the water or outdoors with work, friends, or family. But those wonderful days can be filled with damaging ultraviolet rays. UV rays cause damage to cells and create the potential for skin cancer to take hold. Did you know that skin cancer is the most common cancer worldwide? And Maine has the 12th highest incidence rate in the US. There are several types of skin cancer, but the deadliest is Melanoma.

What is Melanoma? Melanoma starts in the cells of our skin that give it color and the ability to tan. Sun exposure, especially sunburn, is linked to the overgrowth of these cells. Malignant melanoma spreads quickly and can spread to any organ. Melanoma can affect the mouth, eyes, digestive tract, and lymphatic system. Early detection is extremely important.

How common is Melanoma? About 1% of skin cancers are Melanoma, but that is no reason to assume we are not at risk. About 30% of melanomas start in existing moles, which is why self-exams and noticing changes to your skin are so important. While more common in fair-skinned people, Melanoma can affect anyone. It is one of the most common cancers in people under 30 years old, especially women.

What are the signs of Melanoma? The American Academy of Dermatology recommends knowing your cancer “ABCs.”

A- Asymmetry or one half looking different than the other half

B- Border edges are not smooth or round

C- Color is varied with shades of black, brown, red, gray, or white

D- Diameter is greater than 6mm, or the size of a pencil eraser around

E- Evolving or changing over time in any of the above characteristics

Any sores, bumps or rashes that do not go away warrant a call to your provider.

Know your risk: Folks with family or self-history of cancer, those with a weaker immune system, fair-skinned people, and/or with a history of sunburn are at higher risk, but honestly, anyone can develop melanoma.

Self-exams and provider exams can catch this cancer early when treatment is most successful. Your doctor will be able to tell you about your condition and the best treatment options for you.

Lowering your risk for most cancers includes maintaining a healthy weight, not smoking, eating a healthy diet, and getting exercise. It is never too late to stop smoking or to start walking with a hat and sunscreen.

What to expect at your exam: Your provider will do a thorough examination of your skin, take your family history, and discuss your risk factors. Because Melanoma can spread so quickly, early treatment is key to successful outcomes. There are several options to treat this cancer, and your provider will go over options based on your unique situation. Screening well and screening often are your best defense.

AND remember… I Screen, You Screen, We All Screen for Skin Cancer!

If you need assistance or more information, visit our website www.crcofwm.org

