STATE — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will present a 7-part online lunch and learn series, intended to help farmers take their soil health to the next level. The sessions will be held from noon–1 p.m. on Tuesdays, May 27 to July 8.

The sessions are for farmers who have experience with soil health practices and want to build on those outcomes and benefits. Topics will include crop rotation considerations, advanced cover cropping techniques, enhanced soil amendment use, and reduced tillage.

May 27: Overview of cover cropping best practices

June 3: Nutrient management with cover crops

June 10: Cover cropping planning tools and resources

June 17: Nutrient considerations with compost, manure, and biochar

June 24: Interseeding cover crops

July 1: Tractor scale reduced tillage approaches

July 8: Open soil health discussion and brainstorming on participant scenarios

Registration is required to receive the webinar link. Suggested registration fee of $5 per session or $25 for all 7 sessions. Fees are non-refundable; this may be considered on a case-by-case basis. For more information and to register, visit the Cumberland County Upcoming Events webpage.

To request a reasonable accommodation, contact Sarah Davenport, [email protected], 207-781-6099. Receiving requests for accommodation at least seven days before the program provides a reasonable amount of time to meet the request, however, all requests will be considered.