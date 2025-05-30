LIVERMORE FALLS — The following were services held at the First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls.

Sunday, May 11 service at First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls

Pastor: Rev. Dr. Lillian Buckley; Keyboards: Maggie Houlihan and Margaret Emery

Welcome & Announcements, Praise Songs by Kay King Watson: “Only Believe” & “Find Us Faithful”

Call to Worship, Prayer Time & Hymn: “My Faith Looks Up to Thee,” Pastor Lillian

Mission Moment – One Great Hour – Be the Light: Lynn Knight

Children’s Message: Nancy Bean

Music for Tithes & Offerings: “If Jesus Goes With Me,” Maggie & Margaret

Special Music: Worship Team, “Spiritual Medley”

Scripture Reading: Luke 24: 13 – 35, Special Presentation:

To Kay King Watson: “License to Preach the Gospel,” Pastor Lillian

Message title: “Faith Comes By Hearing and Hearing By the Word of God,” Pastor Lillian

We are all students of Jesus. Once we accept Him as our Savior, we are changed. As we age, we realize the things God does for each of us every day. We may be discouraged when we don’t get an immediate response to our prayers. Keep praying. God answers our prayers in His time, as He feels our needs. Don’t give up on Him, stay faithful, read Scriptures and remember what Jesus has taught us. His love is always with us, so be patient and remember that He is in charge of our lives forever.

The last Hymn & Benediction Response: “Faith Is the Victory,” “God Be With You”

Sunday, May 18, service at First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls

Welcome, Announcements & Praise Songs by Kay King Watson: “He Has Made Me Glad,” & “I Shall Not Be Moved”

Call to Worship, Prayer Time & Hymn: “How Firm A Foundation,” Pastor Lillian

Mission Moment, One Great Hour – Be the Light: Kay King Watson

Children’s Message: Paula Esposito

Music for Tithes & Offerings: “You Are My All In All”: Maggie Houlihan & Margaret Emery

Special Music: Worship Team, “Song of Hope”

Scripture & Message: Luke 24: 36 – 49, “Mission Accomplished,” Pastor Lillian

Advertisement

Hopefully, all Christians realize that God always finishes what He starts. As in the story of Jesus, we know that God had a plan to save people from drowning in their sin, if people would believe in Him. So, He came to earth in the form of a human, named Jesus. Jesus changed lives and showed us how to become better humans. All people who would follow in His paths would learn better ways to treat others, to become kinder, more compassionate, more loving, less judgemental. Jesus came to earth knowing that He would find many who would follow Him. He also knew He would suffer at the hands of non-believers and would die on the cross. God had fulfilled His plan. God has a plan for every human on earth. We are His Disciples and at the end of our days, God will say, “Mission Accomplished!”

Hymn, Benediction Response: “We’ve A Story to Tell,” & “God Be With You”.

Announcements:

1. Food Cupboard: This month we are collecting any dried Pasta, in June we will collect Peanut Butter.

2. We are holding several Fund Raisers in order to raise money to replace the Roof of the Barn attached to the Parsonage. If you care to help or donate, please contact Becky Widger.

3. If you would like to participate in the Memorial Day Parade, (May 26) please contact Kay King Watson.

4. The Soap ‘N More Store will be open on Saturday, May 24, from 9 a.m. to Noon. Free Lunch in the Vestry from 9 – 11 a.m.

5. Our next Hymnsing will take place on Sunday, May 25 at 6 p.m.