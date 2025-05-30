FARMINGTON — The High Peaks Alliance, leading this effort on behalf of the High Peaks Initiative, is thrilled to announce the launch of the 2025 High Peaks Recreation Ranger Corps! This dedicated team of outdoor stewards will be caring for trails, campsites, and public lands throughout Maine’s stunning High Peaks Region this summer.

The High Peaks Initiative is a collaborative network of local, regional, and statewide organizations committed to conserving the natural, recreational, and cultural resources of Maine’s High Peaks. As the coordinating organization for this year’s Recreation Ranger Corps, the High Peaks Alliance is proud to bring together partners and resources to protect and enhance public access across the region.

Supported by a generous grant from the Sugarloaf Region Charitable Trust and in partnership with the Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust and Maine Huts & Trails, the Ranger Corps plays a vital role in enhancing access to over 100 miles of trails across the region.

Introducing our 2025 Recreation Rangers:

• Matt Kusper returns with extensive trail-building experience and a passion for Maine’s mountains, bringing expertise in sustainable trail design and Leave No Trace outreach.

• Matt Whitefield, a Wildlife Biology graduate from Michigan Tech, is eager to apply his love of climbing, skiing, and paddling to hands-on trail maintenance and design.

• Jamie George joins from Tennessee, excited to expand her trail skills and connect with the conservation community as she explores the High Peaks for the first time.

• Kayla Palau, from Unity, Maine, is transitioning from wildlife management to forestry and trail work, looking forward to learning new skills and exploring the Rangeley area.

• Cole Saunders brings a strong background in trail work and conservation, committed to maintaining and enhancing the trails and public lands of the High Peaks Region.

• Bridget Reusch, a Farmington native and environmental biology student, returns home to support trail work, volunteer outreach, and community education through social media and educational materials.

Join Us in Protecting the High Peaks

The Recreation Ranger Corps is just one part of the High Peaks Alliance’s ongoing commitment, on behalf of the High Peaks Initiative conserving this incredible region. But we can’t do it alone. We need your help!

Ways to Get Involved:

• Volunteer as a Section Steward: Adopt a trail or section of public land for regular maintenance and stewardship.

• Join Our Volunteer Trail Crew: Participate in organized trail work days to build and maintain sustainable trails, improve access, and protect natural habitats.

Volunteering is a rewarding way to give back, meet fellow outdoor enthusiasts, and gain valuable skills in conservation and trail work.

Ready to Get Involved?

Visit our Recreation Ranger page [https://highpeaksalliance.org/projects/rec-rangers/] to fill out a form and learn more about opportunities to become a Section Steward, join the volunteer trail crew, or support our programs in other ways. Together, we can ensure the High Peaks remain accessible and wild for generations to come.

Follow us on social media and stay tuned for updates from our Recreation Rangers as they hit the trails this summer. We can’t wait to see you out there!

Stewardship Partners: Lands Cared for by the Rec Ranger Corps

This summer, the High Peaks Recreation Rangers will steward lands managed by several key conservation partners:

• Maine Huts & Trails: Maintaining a unique system of backcountry trails and eco-lodges across the western mountains of Maine.

• Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust (RLHT): Supporting the maintenance of 35 miles of public trails, 50 miles of lake and river frontage, and 15 islands, including destinations like Bald Mountain and the Artists Trail.

Bureau of Parks and Lands:

• Bigelow Preserve: Caring for 36,000 acres of dramatic mountain landscapes, including a section of the Appalachian Trail.

• Tumbledown Public Lands Unit: Maintaining over 10,000 acres anchored by Tumbledown, Little Jackson, and Jackson Mountains, and more than a dozen miles of trails.

• High Peaks Alliance: Stewarding multi-use trails like the Fly Rod Crosby Trail, prioritizing access improvements and stewardship across the region.

Together, these partnerships-coordinated through the High Peaks Initiative-allow the Rec Ranger Corps to make a real impact across a mosaic of public and conserved lands, supporting recreation, habitat, and community for all who love the High Peaks.