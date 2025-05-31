FARMINGTON — More volunteers are needed for the display of The Wall That Heals, a 375-foot traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., coming to Farmington next month.

The Wall is expected to make its only Maine appearance July 1-6 in the field near Narrow Gauge Drive-In in Farmington. American Legion District 4, University of Maine at Farmington and the Farmington community have joined together to bring The Wall to Franklin County. Volunteers will be needed for the display along with other tasks.

“We have a total of 174 volunteers that have signed up,” Jennifer Kimble, an organizer with Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post 28 said Thursday morning, May 29. “There will be a training on Wednesday, July 2, at 8 p.m. That’s the only training that they’re going to have. Other than that, they kind of have to learn when they show up.”

“We need 96 more people,” she said. “Overnights are a time when more volunteers are needed. We need quite a few people on Friday, which is the Fourth of July. Saturday and Sunday, too.”

Four-hour increments are being scheduled, but arrangements can be made for those who can only provide an hour or so, Kimble said. “We’re happy to work with people,” she said.

Help is needed for a variety of tasks and people may choose how they want to help, Kimble stated. “Wall ambassadors assist visitors in engaging with The Wall itself,” she said. “We also need floaters to direct the visitors. They greet and assist visitors with information. They can direct them to The Wall, trailer, visitor tent or fill in at any position.”

Volunteers are also needed for parking assistance, Kimble noted. “They direct people where to park, help with transportation to and from the wall, driving the golf carts, helping with wheelchairs, things like that,” she said, “The visitor tent is our only seated position. There they help people find names in the directory and just make sure

inventory, brochures and stuff like that are filled up and answer questions.”

Off site parking and a bus will be provided on July 3, there will be signs to help, Kimble said. UMF parking lot 18 on Front Street [and if needed lots 9, 10, 11 and 15], W G Mallett School and the Park and Ride are sites, she noted. “For people with disabilities, wheelchairs and whatnot, the bus does have a two wheelchair capacity,” she stated. “We are asking people who need the wheelchairs to go to the Park and Ride. It’s safer versus doing street

side.”

Volunteers are also needed to help take The Wall down starting at 2 p.m. on July 6, Kimble said. “They don’t need to bring any tools,” she noted. “We just need strong, able bodied people.”

Kimble said she hasn’t been given a deadline from the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund for having 95% of the necessary volunteer slots committed in order for The Wall to come to Farmington. “I’ve spoken to VVMF about it, and they just say, keep going,” she stated.

Those wishing to volunteer may sign up at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0A45AEAC29ABF5C34-54164827-thewall#/ or at the volunteer page of the website for The Wall’s Farmington visit, https://thewallthathealsjuly2025farmington.com/volunteer/. The page includes times and duties for which volunteers are still needed plus other information.

Schedule

July 1

The Wall is escorted into Farmington. Kimble said it will be leaving Rumford about 1 p.m. and arriving in Farmington close to 2 p.m. “We recommend if you want to see it come in you arrive a little early to accommodate if the escort arrives early,” she noted.

July 2

Set up starts at 8 a.m.

Volunteer training at 6 p.m.

Taps played just before dusk.

July 3 [Rain date July 5]

Welcome Home Speaker Travis Mills, 5 p.m.

Kimble said a Black Hawk will land on the field earlier in the day, do a fly over between 6 and 6;30 p.m.

The Downeast Brass Band will play starting at 7 p.m. with a break, then again at 8 p.m.

National anthem sung on the stage at Narrow Gauge Drive-In at 9:10 p.m.

Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Houston Bernard, a country singer and veteran will sing starting about 9:30 p.m. According to his website’s biography, he was born in Oklahoma, raised in Alaska and Massachusetts. His song People We Are is available on Youtube.

July 4

National anthem sung in the morning [TBD]

Quilts of Valor presentations at 10 a.m.

PTSD Awareness Ceremony at dusk.

Taps played at sunset.

The Wall That Heals will be luminated this evening for Agent Orange recognition and awareness.

July 5

Taps played at sunset.

The Wall That Heals will be luminated this evening for Agent Orange recognition and awareness.

July 6

Closing of The Wall That Heals Ceremony at 1:45 p.m.

The Wall That Heals closes to the public at 2 p.m.

Volunteers begin wall breakdown at 2 p.m.

For more information, visit https://thewallthathealsjuly2025farmington.com/.