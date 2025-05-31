WILTON — Griffin Mayhew, a 2018 Mt. Blue High School graduate and current University of Maine at Augusta admissions counselor, is seeking election to the Regional School Unit 9 board of directors, representing the town of Wilton.

“My day job has given me a firsthand look into how districts like RSU 9 are preparing their students for postsecondary education and job training,” Mayhew said. “It would be an absolute honor to be able to represent Wilton and its wonderful people.”

Mayhew said his background in education, both as a former student and now as a professional in the field, gives him a “unique perspective” on how RSU 9’s programs are functioning and where improvements can be made.

“I interact with K-12 students daily at my current job and am keen on both positive and negative trends happening in education currently,” he said. “I also experienced firsthand how some of the latest capital projects, such as the Mt. Blue Campus renewal, have positively affected our students.”

Mayhew previously served as a student representative on the RSU 9 board while in high school, including during “some pretty strenuous budget debates.” He now serves on the advisory board for Capital Clubhouse in Augusta.

If elected, Mayhew said he hopes to increase board member visibility and engagement with teachers and staff.

“Multiple teachers and staff members I have talked to have told me they have not seen their school board representative enough,” he said. “I want to change that by being accessible for things like classroom visits, school celebrations and volunteer opportunities.”

He emphasized transparency and two-way communication as core values of his campaign, promising to remain available through email, in-person appearances and online updates.

“Transparency is key to establishing trust within our community,” he said. “I commit to being as transparent as possible.”

In discussing district-wide challenges, Mayhew noted the effects of a declining birth rate on state revenue and enrollment. He said the district must stay competitive by investing in teachers, maintaining strong programs in the arts and technical education and supporting varied learning paths.

“We need to continue to be an educational beacon in western Maine,” he said.

Mayhew praised the school board’s recently approved budget proposal, which includes a modest 0.75% year-over-year increase to towns, calling it “one of, if not, the most fiscally responsible budget proposals in all of western Maine.”

He also cited Superintendent Chris Elkington’s recent statement on the need to improve academic results and said he would focus on professional development and open communication with staff and students.

“Good ideas can come from anyone,” Mayhew said.

Mayhew is running against Douglas Hiltz for the Wilton seat.

Hiltz was not able to be reached for comment. Current director Kyle Fletcher is not seeking reelection.