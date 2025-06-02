FARMINGTON — Learn more about Gold LEAF Institute (GLI) and our summer classes at GLI’s Summer Kickoff from 3-5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 11, at St. Joseph’s Parish Hall, 130 Quebec Street in Farmington. The Summer Kickoff is free and open to the public.

GLI is a member-run organization affiliated with the University of Maine at Farmington. Our mission is to provide continued learning and activity opportunities for anyone age 50 or older, as well as spouses/partners of any age. GLI membership allows access to classes offered by all 17 Senior Colleges in Maine at maineseniorcollege.org without an additional membership fee!

Whether you are a seasoned learner or someone eager to explore new horizons, our Summer Term has something for everyone. Courses include trips, activities, Zoom classes, and in-person classes. Following is a sampling of the summer offerings.

• Geology Hike to Daggett’s Rock

• In Search of the Three Bird Orchid

• Maine Art Glass Studio

Advertisement

• Summertime Paddling

• Summertime Rambling

• Trip to HP Timber in Madison

• Discussion of Insurance Options

• Outdoor Acrylic Painting

• Tour of Belle Creative Arts

In addition to each term’s new classes, GLI members can rely on our Book Discussion, Views on the News, and Dining Out to run all year. Register for GLI membership and courses at goldleafinstitute.org. Questions? Email [email protected] or call (207) 778-7063.