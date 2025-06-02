KINGFIELD — Residents have collected more than enough signatures to present selectmen with a petition June 16 asking them to begin the process to withdraw from Maine School Administrative District 58.

It is the third of four towns in the district that have collected signatures on petitions to start the 22-step process. Strong residents voted 124-61 and Phillips voted 71-64 in May to start the process. Avon residents, the fourth town in the district, are still collecting signatures on a petition to ask its board to start the process.

Related Strong votes to send a notice of withdrawal from school district

Rising education costs, declining student numbers, school maintenance and possible closure of a school are among the reasons given for the towns to consider leaving the district based in Phillips.

The Kingfield meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Webster Hall at 38 School St., Town Manager Leanna Targett said Monday.

The board will decide if it wants to set a public hearing for the proposal before sending it to a vote, which has not been set. If voters give the OK, a letter of intent to withdraw will be sent to MSAD 58 directors and the state commissioner of education.

Resident Kathy Houston will also ask selectmen June 16 if an informal committee could be set up to start gathering information on Kingfield’s numbers and other data, Targett said.

If residents approve sending the letters of intent, then the Select Board will choose residents to be on a town withdrawal committee.

According to Houston’s information, Kingfield has 89 students enrolled in the school district and pays 40%, or nearly $2.3 million, of the district’s budget. Kingfield’s cost per pupil is $25,411 and the state average is $20,139.