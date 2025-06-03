COUNTY — The Franklin County Emergency Management Agency and the Franklin County Commissioners will be holding community forums to hear from those impacted by recent floods along the Sandy River Watershed in Franklin County and those concerned about future impacts.

Homeowners, farmers, businesses, municipalities, and other landowners in the Sandy River watershed who have been impacted by the recent flooding and changes to the Sandy River are invited to attend one of four community forums to share their experiences with policymakers. The forums will feature geomorphologist Dr. John Field, who will present information on the natural history of the Sandy River and potential impacts of more frequent and intense flooding events. Participants will have the opportunity to voice their concerns and share their experiences of recent flooding events.

The Franklin County Commissioners and Emergency Management Agency will use the information gathered through these forums to develop plans to mitigate and lessen impacts from future floods. Participants will also learn what resources are available to plan for, react to, and be better prepared for future flooding events in the Sandy River valley.

Scheduled dates and locations for the forums:

• June 9, 7-9 a.m. Masonic Hall, 46 Mercer Rd, New Sharon

• June 13, 7-9 a.m. Bass Room, Franklin Mem. Hospital, Farmington

• June 16, 7-9 a.m. Foster Memorial Building, 14 S. Main Street, Strong

• June 17, 7-9 a.m. Community Center, 21 Depot St, Phillips

Coffee and breakfast foods will be available.

To register for one of the forums, please contact Marc Edwards at 207-860-9242, or [email protected]