FARMINGTON — Students and staff at Mt. Blue High School highlighted their global engagement during a presentation to the Regional School Unit 9 board of directors May 13, showcasing both international exchange students and a recent trip to the Canary Islands.

World Language teacher Lisa Dalrymple introduced 15 exchange students from countries including Spain, France, Egypt, Poland, Austria, Thailand and Germany. The students shared photos and spoke about their experiences at Mt. Blue, including participating in athletics and feeling welcomed by peers and staff.

“This experience was one of the best things that could have happened to me,” one student said. Another added, “I have met so many great people here. The sports are so much fun.”

Principal Joel Smith said he met with the group privately and asked what they would want people around the world to know about Mt. Blue.

“They all said the same thing, that they felt welcomed and accepted,” Smith said. “That is a tribute to our student body. Mt. Blue is a special place to be and these students confirmed it.”

Advertisement

Dalrymple said the goal of the international programming is to bring cultural enrichment opportunities to all students on campus.

In the second half of the presentation, students shared highlights from a recent exchange trip to the Canary Islands. The journey was the result of a year-and-a-half of planning, including hosting students from the islands in the fall of 2023.

“This presentation has been a year and a half in the making,” Smith said. “Lisa and I have had many conversations to make this trip possible.”

Students stayed in a hostel and with host families. They hiked La Bandama and Roque Nublo, toured museums in Vegueta Old Town and explored sand dunes, beaches and even saw camels.

“They said the views were amazing, they were above the clouds,” Smith said. “It was a really cool experience.”