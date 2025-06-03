WILTON — The state Department of Transportation will close a section of U.S. Route 2 and state Route 4 beginning Monday to replace a failing culvert with two 8-foot sections of metal pipe, spokesperson Damian Veilleux said Tuesday.

Motorists and bicyclists will need to take a detour on either state Route 133 or state Route 156. The project, which also includes fixing a dip in the road, is expected to be finished June 16. The detour will be marked, Veilleux said.

The work area is 200 feet south of Munson Road.

Drivers can expect a full closure of the road at the project location, Veilleux said.

Wyman & Simpson Inc. of Richmond was awarded the contract for $342,000.

All trucks are encouraged to take Route 133. There will be an influx of traffic at the U.S. Route 2/state Route 133 traffic light in Farmington and other side roads during the closure.