WILTON — The state Department of Transportation will close a section of U.S. Route 2 and state Route 4 beginning Monday to replace a failing culvert with two 8-foot sections of metal pipe, spokesperson Damian Veilleux said Tuesday.
Motorists and bicyclists will need to take a detour on either state Route 133 or state Route 156. The project, which also includes fixing a dip in the road, is expected to be finished June 16. The detour will be marked, Veilleux said.
The work area is 200 feet south of Munson Road.
Drivers can expect a full closure of the road at the project location, Veilleux said.
Wyman & Simpson Inc. of Richmond was awarded the contract for $342,000.
All trucks are encouraged to take Route 133. There will be an influx of traffic at the U.S. Route 2/state Route 133 traffic light in Farmington and other side roads during the closure.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.