WILTON — Voters will choose between Nancy Allen and Melissa Taylor for a three-year term as the No. 3 selectperson on the Wilton Select Board during the town’s annual election Tuesday, June 10.

Selectperson Mike Wells is not seeking reelection. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Wilton Town Office. Voters will also decide a contested race for the Regional School Unit 9 board of directors, choosing between Douglas Hiltz and Griffin Mayhew. Incumbent Tiffany Maiuri is running unopposed for the No. 4 selectperson seat.

Allen, now retired, spent 21 years working in adult education, including 18 years as a director, three at Franklin County Adult Education and 15 at Region 9 in Mexico. “This required creating and managing an annual budget, hiring and evaluating personnel, writing grants, and providing services to the community,” she said.

She currently serves as chair of the Board of Visitors for the Franklin County Detention Center, vice chair of LEAP Inc. [Life Enrichment Advancing People] board of directors, a member of the Seniors Plus board, and a member of the Tyngtown Club, where she helps organize winter flower boxes for downtown Wilton.

“My strengths include 18 years of budget development and management,” Allen said. “Experience working as an administrator of multiple programs at once. Experience living in town for over 27 years which has allowed me to develop many local contacts.”

Allen said housing is a key issue for Wilton. “We need to create step-up and step-down housing to help first time homeowners and those downsizing out of their family homes,” she said. “With planning, I think we can be ready to accommodate the new residents and benefit from this change,” referring to the anticipated opening of a new manufacturing plant in nearby Jay.

She also emphasized the importance of clear communication between town officials and residents. “Relying on Facebook surveys and word-of-mouth is not providing a clear picture for the Select Board nor our citizens,” she said. “I would like to create open community chat sessions where citizens can bring their concerns and ideas to the Select Board and town officials.”

“My vision for Wilton includes manageable taxes, repaired roads, a new wall for Wilson Lake, Kineowatha and all of our community outdoor spaces being welcoming and used by all ages, affordable housing, and reliable services for our community,” she said.

Taylor, the Chesterville town clerk, said her interest in serving Wilton was shaped by nearly a decade working closely with municipal leaders.

“For the past eight years I have worked closely with the Select Board in the town I work in and have learned so much about municipal rules and regulations and would love to bring my knowledge and experience to Wilton,” she said. “I also feel very strongly that being a Wilton Select Board member I would be able to assist Wilton residents as an advocate to fight for what they want and do not want.”

Taylor previously worked as deputy town clerk in Chesterville and New Sharon, and was Planning Board chair in New Sharon for two years. She also served on the fundraising committee for the Maine Children’s Cancer Program.

“Experience and knowledge of municipal government as well as my experience with budgets,” Taylor said, listing her strengths. “I also hold an associate degree in accounting.”

She said Wilton’s financial situation is one of her top concerns. “Financial funding is a very pressing issue to me,” she said. “As board members we need to help control costs without taxing our residents out of their homes.” Taylor said she has eight years of experience writing grants for small towns and, if elected, would actively pursue grant funding to support town projects.

Taylor supports downtown revitalization through small business development. “The Select Board needs to encourage small businesses to look at our downtown to open a business,” she said. “I believe that small businesses offer more of a hometown feel and care about customers, giving friendly service at a reasonable price.”

To improve transparency and communication, Taylor said she would be available by phone and email and would encourage residents to attend meetings or watch recordings. “I think it is important for taxpayers in town to know what the Select Board is doing and where your tax dollars are being spent,” she said.

Looking ahead Taylor said, “I would love to see more small businesses come into downtown Wilton. I would also like to see the empty lot in Wilton that once held a mill put to use whether it be a beautiful park for families to visit or make it into an activity center for people of all ages to enjoy.”