FARMINGTON — Mt. Blue High School senior Alexis Visuano was brought to tears May 23 as she received the final Jamie Beth Shible Memorial Scholarship during a heartfelt ceremony at the Mt. Blue High School campus. There have been 39 recipients of the scholarship. Some years two candidates were chosen.

The scholarship, established in 1998 by Stephen and Julie Shible in memory of their daughter, has honored one senior cheerleader each year who embodies the leadership, energy and enthusiasm that Jamie displayed both on the cheer team and in the classroom. This year marks final time the award will be presented.

Jamie Beth Shible, a Mt. Blue junior and cheerleader, died suddenly on Memorial Day in 1997, just before the end of her school year. Despite battling lupus, Jamie was known for her positive attitude, strong academic record, and unwavering commitment to her team.

“Jamie always had a positive attitude,” said longtime Mt. Blue cheer coach Holly Harrington, who coached Jamie during her time on the team. “She struggled with her health but it did not stop her from giving it her all. She was a leader and pushed others to do their best. She was a ray of sunshine in cheerleading and in the classroom.”

Each spring, senior cheerleaders submit applications for the scholarship. Julie Shible reads the applications and selects the recipient. This year, Visuano’s story stood out for her dedication, leadership and resilience.

In her application, Visuano shared how cheerleading helped her navigate the tragic loss of her father in a fatal car accident just before her senior season began.

“My cheer career has not been easy,” she wrote. “Without cheering, I don’t know what I would have done. For me, cheering is like an escape from my outside problems. When I’m at cheer, I can just be me and focus on what I love.”

Visuano described herself as a motivator and leader, encouraging her teammates and helping them stay focused both on and off the mat. She also took an active role in fundraising for the team, participating in bake sales, car washes, face painting and bottle drives.

“I think I’m the perfect recipient because I have so much passion and drive for the sport,” she wrote. “I will always love cheer, and my plan is to coach a high school or college team after college.”

Over the years, many past recipients of the scholarship have remained in touch with Harrington. Some have even returned to Mt. Blue to coach alongside her, including Angela Whelpley, Jessica Baker and Lauren Gould.

The Shibles also created a Most Improved Award for the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference, given annually to Class A and B cheer teams that show the most improvement from the previous season. Mt. Blue cheerleaders learn about Jamie and her legacy each year through a video shared ahead of the KVAC competition.

“The video shares the message that no matter how hard things get, you have to push yourself to do your best,” Harrington said. “Every cheerleader who has been part of this team knows Jamie’s story. It’s something we pass on every year.”

Though the scholarship has concluded, Harrington said Jamie’s impact will continue to resonate.

“Jamie didn’t let her diagnosis get the best of her,” Harrington said. “She was determined and full of life. That’s what this scholarship has celebrated for 26 years, and that’s what Alexis represents today.”

Julie Shible presented the award and stood alongside Harrington as she explained why Visuano was chosen.

The moment was both emotional and celebratory, honoring the past while recognizing a new chapter of leadership and resilience.