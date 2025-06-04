FARMINGTON — Dozens gathered at The Healing Garden at MaineHealth Franklin Hospital earlier this month for a Yellow Tulip Celebration to raise awareness for youth mental health and honor the 257 high school students in Franklin County who seriously considered suicide in 2023.

Hosted by the Healthy Community Coalition [HCC] of Greater Franklin County and MaineHealth Franklin Hospital, the event was part of the national Yellow Tulip Project, a youth-driven movement to smash the stigma surrounding mental illness through hope and visibility.

“As we witness the blooming of yellow tulips, symbols of hope and renewal, we come together to support mental well-being in our community,” said LeeAnna Lavoie, director of the HCC. “This is a time to share resources, stand in solidarity, and ensure our youth know they are not alone.”

Jessica Cloutier, program management specialist with the HCC, said the garden’s vibrant display of yellow tulips was intentionally planted to represent the young people affected by suicidal thoughts.

“We planted these yellow tulips as representation of individuals in Franklin County who contemplated suicide in 2023,” Cloutier said. “We’re hoping to have some information gathered together and raise awareness.”

The event included the distribution of mental health resources, brief remarks, and space for reflection and community connection. Youth were especially encouraged to attend and engage with the message of hope and healing.

For more information on the Yellow Tulip Project or local mental health initiatives, contact Cloutier at [email protected].