Grandparents fill the W.G. Mallett School gymnasium on May 23 to watch kindergarten and first-grade students perform songs. The annual Grandparents Day celebration drew approximately 350 visitors throughout the day. Submitted photo

FARMINGTON — Approximately 350 grandparents visited W.G. Mallett School on May 23 for the annual Grandparents Day celebration, enjoying a warm welcome from students and a vibrant display of student artwork.

Students and their grandparents enjoy reading together in the library at W.G. Mallett School during the May 23 Grandparents Day celebration. The event offered opportunities for quiet connection as well as performances and art displays. Submitted photo

Each grade hosted grandparents at different times throughout the day, giving families a chance to participate in classroom activities and view student projects. Kindergarten and first-grade students performed songs, many wearing colorful paper crowns as they sang.

The school was adorned with student art, including brightly painted masks, totem poles, clay sculptures, and other creative works. One hallway featured papier-mâché masks decorated with feathers, beads, and vivid colors. Nearby, a display of painted rocks, featuring ladybugs, birds, bees, and abstract designs, showcased class contributions from kindergarten through second grade.

Earlier in the week, the Friends of Mallett group, formerly the parent teacher association [PTA],  hosted a staff breakfast in honor of Teacher Appreciation Day. The group provided a brunch with custom waffles and other treats, and continues to play an active role in the school community.

Upcoming events at Mallett School include:
• June 4: Graduate Walk-Through, approx. 11-11:30 a.m.
• June 9: Step-Up Day, 1:15 p.m. [with Cascade Brook School]
• June 10: Spring Fling [rain date: June 12]

The Friends of Mallett group is also seeking new parent volunteers.

Students, staff, and volunteers gather in the gym at W.G. Mallett School to work on projects for the upcoming Art Appreciation Show. The collaborative effort helped prepare colorful displays featured during Grandparents Day. Submitted photo
Colorful papier-mâché masks created by second graders in Mrs. Webber’s class were on display at W.G. Mallett School during the May 23 Grandparents Day celebration. The vibrant art pieces featured feathers, beads, and bold paint designs. Rebecca Richard/Franklin Journal
Painted rocks from Miss Stinson’s second grade and Mrs. Plaisted’s kindergarten class were part of the colorful art display at W.G. Mallett School during the May 23 Grandparents Day. Each rock featured unique designs, from birds and ladybugs to abstract patterns. Rebecca Richard/Franklin Journal

 

