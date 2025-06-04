FARMINGTON — Approximately 350 grandparents visited W.G. Mallett School on May 23 for the annual Grandparents Day celebration, enjoying a warm welcome from students and a vibrant display of student artwork.
Each grade hosted grandparents at different times throughout the day, giving families a chance to participate in classroom activities and view student projects. Kindergarten and first-grade students performed songs, many wearing colorful paper crowns as they sang.
The school was adorned with student art, including brightly painted masks, totem poles, clay sculptures, and other creative works. One hallway featured papier-mâché masks decorated with feathers, beads, and vivid colors. Nearby, a display of painted rocks, featuring ladybugs, birds, bees, and abstract designs, showcased class contributions from kindergarten through second grade.
Earlier in the week, the Friends of Mallett group, formerly the parent teacher association [PTA], hosted a staff breakfast in honor of Teacher Appreciation Day. The group provided a brunch with custom waffles and other treats, and continues to play an active role in the school community.
Upcoming events at Mallett School include:
• June 4: Graduate Walk-Through, approx. 11-11:30 a.m.
• June 9: Step-Up Day, 1:15 p.m. [with Cascade Brook School]
• June 10: Spring Fling [rain date: June 12]
The Friends of Mallett group is also seeking new parent volunteers.
