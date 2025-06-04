WILTON — Residents will vote June 10 to elect two selectpersons and one director for Regional School Unit 9.

The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Town Office.

Voters will also have 68 warrant articles to consider at the June 16 annual town meeting for a proposed nearly $5.9 million 2025-26 municipal budget.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at Academy Hill School at 585 Depot St.

In the election, seeking a three-year term as the No. 3 selectperson are residents Nancy Ligertwood Allen and Melissa Taylor. Uncontested for the No. 4 selectperson seat is incumbent Tiffany Maiuri.

Residents Douglas Hiltz and Griffin Mayhew are seeking one, three-year term on the RSU 9 board of directors.

There are no major purchases in the spending proposal, which does not include assessments for RSU 9 or Franklin County. Those budgets are not finalized.

The budget proposal includes money to pay Fire Rescue Department officers for the time they spend doing administrative work.

For the most part, the Select Board and town Finance Committee agree on spending for municipal operations. However, the committee approved some funding for outside agencies that the board opposed.

The Select Board was not in favor of spending $2,000 for Community Concepts, $1,000 for Care & Share Food Closet, $1,000 for the Children’s Center, $500 for Lake Stewards of Maine, and $100 for Maine Public Broadcasting Corp. The Finance Committee is in favor, according to votes recorded on the town warrant.

Total expenditures including county and school is estimated at $9.4 million. After the estimated county assessment of $600,576 and estimated RSU 9 assessment of $2.9 million are removed from the spending proposal, the proposal is nearly $5.9 million.

The total municipal revenue is anticipated at about $2.3 million and appropriations from other funding sources including tax-increment finance agreement, cemetery trust and the undesignated fund and another accounts, is $877,060, Greeley wrote.

The spending plan without factoring in school or county assessments reflects an increase of $256,782 over the current budget. With the estimated school and county assessments factored in with municipal expenses, it is an increase of $453,244 over the existing budget.