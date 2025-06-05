FARMINGTON — The Old South First Congregational Church annual plant sale, located at 125 Woodfield Drive (off Perham Street) in Farmington, began on Tuesday, May 13, and will continue through Sunday, June 8. The plant sale is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This self-serve plant sale features primarily perennials, lilacs, and can also include an ever-changing selection of shrubs, herbs, seedlings, bulbs, houseplants, and other gardening-related items with prices starting as low as $3. Up to 17 lilac varieties will be available again from Simply Lilacs in Lisbon Falls, as supplies last priced from $20 to $30.

Please have the exact cash or check, as there may not be an attendant available during all sale hours. Anyone wishing to donate perennial and house plants, fruit bushes, seedlings, or gardening-related items to the plant sale, please contact Debbie at 207-491-5919. Please, no invasive varieties of plants. Proceeds benefit Old South Church’s community service, outreach projects, and youth programs.