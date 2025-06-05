WILTON — Selectpersons voted Tuesday to establish a committee with Jay to explore ways to collaborate on police services.

Appointed to the Wilton-Jay Police Joint Collaboration Committee were residents Amanda Lee and Matt Bickford. There were five applications and the Select Board decided that since some of them were already on town committees they would appoint new members.

Selectperson David Leavitt asked about appointing an alternative, but Town Manager Maria Greeley said Jay did not appoint an alternate, though the town only received two applications from residents.

Also on the committee from Wilton are Leavitt and fellow Selectperson Keith Swett, Town Manager Maria Greeley and Police Chief Ethan Kyes.

Two years ago at a Wilton town meeting, residents voted to look into possible ways of consolidating services.

The committee is tasked with researching and evaluating potential models for working together and seeking solutions to help maintain a stable and effective police presence in both communities.

Jay established its committee on May 27. Residents, Lisa Bryant and Jennifer Lynch, Select Board Chairman Terry Bergeron, Selectperson Lee Ann Dalessandro, Police Chief Joseph Sage and Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere.

The first meeting of the joint board will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday at the Jay Town Office.