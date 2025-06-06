STATE — Maine Woodland Owners invites people of all ages to attend one of our five Tree ID Day events held throughout the state on Saturday, June 7, from 10 a.m. to noon (the Lyman location starts at 1, and ends at 3 p.m.). Admission is free and open to the public. Registration is welcome but not required.

Led by forestry professionals, Tree ID Day is a great way to learn how to identify Maine tree characteristics with techniques that are simple and fun for the entire family. In Farmington the event will be at Clifford Woods, 264 Titcomb Hill Road, Farmington.

Attendees are encouraged to dress wisely for the weather conditions with protection from bugs and other insects. For more information, visit www.mainewoodlandowners.org/tree-id-day