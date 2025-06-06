KINGFIELD — The Kingfield Select Board signed off on final warrant articles for the upcoming annual town meeting, discussed updates to the town’s Budget Committee Ordinance, and worked through details of a community survey tied to the town’s comprehensive plan.

Town Manager Leanna Targett presented the completed draft of the 2025 town meeting warrant. Board members approved a structure that prioritizes Tax Increment Financing [TIF] related articles before those involving public works, where funding recommendations differed between the board and the budget committee.

Articles for outside groups such as Kingfield Pops and Maine’s Northwestern Mountains were capped at specific amounts to reflect varying recommendations.

Targett also urged the board to consider modernizing the town’s 1992 Budget Committee Ordinance. Noting that most Maine towns use seven-member panels with three-year terms, she questioned whether Kingfield’s 15-member, five-year structure was still appropriate. She offered to draft a revised ordinance, and the board agreed to revisit the topic after the June town meeting

In other business, Targett reviewed historical records on Island Road, concluding that the town is only responsible for maintaining roughly the first 145 feet based on a road layout dating back to 1917. She cited supporting legal precedent and emphasized that the maintained section does not extend as far as a nearby hydrant.

Advertisement

The board also examined a draft version of a community survey developed by the Comprehensive Plan Committee with help from the Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments [AVCOG]. To avoid potential bias, members supported making the survey available online, with paper versions offered at the town office for residents without internet access. Several questions were eliminated or flagged for revision, and the board plans to meet with AVCOG to refine the document further.

Targett provided other updates, including a correction to a previously reported sales ratio, which is 78%, and notification that a longtime Comprehensive Plan Committee member, Sacha Gillespie, is stepping down. She also brought to the board’s attention a 1993 town meeting article indicating that the town’s historic corn crib was formally gifted to the historical society, raising the question of next steps for the structure.

Responding to past claims that nearly half of Kingfield homes are owned by nonresidents, Targett shared her own data review. Of 1,056 total parcels in town, 40% are residential, 26% non-residential, 25% are undeveloped land and 10% are businesses. She noted that despite a decline in population since 2000, the total number of housing units has increased.

The board also voted not to hold its usual meeting June 2, given its proximity to the town meeting. The evening concluded with a closed executive session to provide guidance to the town manager.