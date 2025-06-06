ROME, MAINE — The Travis Mills Foundation welcomed an enthusiastic team of TD Bank volunteers from Auburn, Augusta, and Farmington to its Veterans Retreat this week, continuing a strong and impactful relationship dedicated to service. The team contributed 24 hours of volunteer time, completing vital gardening and groundskeeping projects that not only enhanced the beauty of the Retreat but also saved the organization in labor costs.

The team’s efforts, however, represent more than just cost-savings—they reflect a deep dedication to giving back to post-9/11 recalibrated veterans and their families. Volunteers worked diligently to prep gardens across the campus, helping ensure the Retreat is in top shape for spring and summer programming.

TD Bank’s support of the Travis Mills Foundation goes far beyond this single visit. In 2024, the bank provided over 120 volunteer hours to TMF across multiple events, including the popular Plane Pull fundraiser at the Portland Jetport. With more volunteer days already scheduled for later this month and next month, this year is on pace to match—or exceed—last year’s contributions.

“It’s an honor to support the Travis Mills Foundation and the inspiring work they do for veterans who have sustained life-altering injuries and their families,” said Paul Bajus, Chief of Staff to the President & CEO of TD Bank and Executive Lead for TD’s Veterans community. “As someone who has served, this mission holds deep personal meaning. TD Bank’s continued involvement reflects the values we live every day—showing up with purpose, giving our time, and strengthening our connection to the communities we serve. Our colleagues are proud to stand alongside the Travis Mills Foundation in recognizing and supporting our nation’s heroes.”

Additionally, TD Bank continues to show strong representation at TMF’s signature Miles for Mills Memorial Day Weekend 5K &10K, with TD Bank volunteers already signed up for 2025, and eight having participated in 2024.

“We’re so grateful for the continued dedication and generosity of the TD Bank team,” said U.S. Army SSG (Ret.) Travis Mills. “Their support makes a real difference—not only in what we can accomplish on-site, but in the morale and spirit of our mission.”

Mills, a veteran of the 82nd Airborne Division, lost portions of his arms and legs in an IED explosion while serving his third tour in Afghanistan in 2012. One of five quadruple amputees from the Global War on Terrorism to survive his injuries, Travis opened the Travis Mills Foundation Veterans Retreat in 2017 for post-9/11 recalibrated veterans like himself and their families.

For more information on volunteering with the Travis Mills Foundation, visit: www.travismillsfoundation.org.