EUSTIS — The U.S. General Services Administration will host a public meeting Thursday to discuss a draft environmental assessment for the new land port of entry to be built in Coburn Gore Township on the border with Canada.

The meeting will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the Eustis Community Building at 84 Main St. in Eustis.

The proposed estimated total cost of the project is between nearly $120 million and nearly $147 million. It was initially estimated to cost about $95 million.

The project would improve the operational efficiency, safety and security of federal inspection personnel and travelers, according to a release from the U.S. General Services Administration.

The administration’s goal for the port is to provide the needed operational space, reduce traffic congestion, and enhance safety conditions at the facility, according to the release.

The project will provide a fully operational land port of entry that coordinates with the traﬃc ﬂow and operations of the Canadian port of entry at Saint-Augustin-de-Woburn Quebec and allow U.S. Customs and Border Protection to more efficiently carry out its agency mission, their operations and interactions with the public.

A group of Franklin County residents led by two county commissioners is meeting to prepare for the increase in traffic expected when the project is completed.

The draft environmental assessment was prepared to analyze potential impacts from the proposed expansion and modernization project at the port. During the meeting, the General Services Administration will present and seek public comments, written or verbal, on the draft assessment, which is available for review at gsa.gov/coburngore. A hard copy of the draft document is also available for review at the Stratton Public Library, 88 Main St. in Stratton Village in Eustis.

Written comments regarding the draft assessments must be received by 5 p.m. June 23, either via comment form at meeting; email to [email protected] and reference “Coburn Gore Draft EA” in the subject line or by mail at: U.S General Services Administration, Attention: Li Wang, project manager, Thomas P. O’Neill Jr. Federal Building, 10 Causeway Street, 11th Floor, Boston, MA 02222