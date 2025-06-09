STATE — The John T. Gorman Foundation has awarded 77 grants totaling $1.2 million to support nonprofits providing food, shelter, and other essential services to Mainers in need. Distributed through the Foundation’s 2025 Direct Services Grant Program, the funding will reach all 16 counties in the state.

“As conditions shift at both the state and national levels, many Mainers – and the nonprofits serving them – are facing growing uncertainty and need,” said Nicole Witherbee, President & CEO of the John T. Gorman Foundation. “At this critical moment, the Foundation is grateful for the tireless work of these organizations and proud to support their efforts to provide people across Maine with access to food, housing, and other essentials.”

This year, approximately half of the Foundation’s Direct Services Grants are supporting efforts to address food insecurity and housing instability among Mainers experiencing poverty. Other major areas of funding include transportation, physical and oral health, and household and hygiene needs.

The John T. Gorman Foundation is a private foundation based in Portland, Maine, with a mission to make Maine a more equitable place where all children and families can thrive. This focus reflects the recognition of our founder, Tom Gorman, that his personal success and achievement were largely derived from the support provided to him by his family and community, as well as his desire to provide those with fewer advantages opportunities to succeed.

Grantees and grant amounts are below. A summary of each grant is available on our website.

Bethel Area District Exchange and Food Pantry, Bethel: $10,000 to provide general operating support.

Franklin County Children’s Task Force, Farmington, $15,000 to provide support for basic needs for Franklin County Families.

Harrison Food Bank, Harrison, $10,000 to provide general operating support.

Oxford Hills Community Gardens – Foothills Foodworks, Norway, $15,000 to provide support for the Free Local Food Access Program.

Rangeley Health and Wellness, Rangeley, $20,000 to provide support for the Food for All: Rapid Relief program.

River Valley Healthy Communities Coalition, Rumford, $10,000 to provide general operating support for the Old School Food Pantry, a project of River Valley Healthy Communities Coalition.

Rumford Group Homes, Rumford, $20,000 to provide general operating support.

Sacopee Valley Health Center, Porter, $20,000 to provide support for the Helping Hands for Health Mini-Grants, an extension of CCPM’s Theresa Bray Knowles Gaps in Care Fund.