JAY — Members of the Wilton-Jay Police Collaboration Committee met for the first time Monday, with chiefs from both towns saying there’s a lot to gain from cooperation.

The committee will explore opportunities for collaboration between the two towns. It is tasked with “researching and evaluating potential models for working together and seeking solutions to maintain a stable and effective police presence in both communities while making sure that any path forward reflects the needs and values of each town,” according to the town managers.

The committee includes two residents from each town, both police chiefs and town managers, and two selectpersons.

Both chiefs are faced with the same issues, Chief Ethan Kyes of Wilton and Chief Joseph Sage of Jay said.

Among the challenges are training people interested in being on the Police Department. The departments often have candidates go through the Criminal Justice Academy in Vassalboro then leave for more pay at a different agency. They also have to pay overtime to cover shifts when an officer is in training.

Police budgets are continually rising, as well, with both towns’ budgets at about $1 million each. They both have to continually increase pay to try and keep the employees they have, and it is a challenge for shifts when there are already vacancies.

“I covered 22 shifts in December, ” Kyes said, when he normally doesn’t cover a shift.

Kyes said he has found that it would cost more to contract with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for police coverage than for Wilton to keep its department.

The staffs of both departments have a combined 116 years of experience. There are more pros than cons to collaborating on coverage, Kyes said.

Continuing the way they are going, Sage said, is not sustainable. Every time one department in the state or region raises wages, other departments have to raise their wages to stay competitive, he said.

The committee will conduct an in-depth process to look at the options for the towns, including the possibility of combining the Wilton and Jay police departments.

“We want the best thing for the towns,” Sage said. “Yes. There will be pros and cons. There are sacrifices to be made … The potential will be quite impactful.”

It has been a struggle with keeping people on the departments and paying overtime when no one is available, Jay Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere said.

Both chiefs have a feel for what they want to do, she said.

“We need public input,” LaFreniere said. “There are going to be a lot of steps to get where we want to go.”

The committee elected Jay Selectperson Lee Ann Dalessandro as chairperson and Amanda Lee of Wilton as secretary.

Dalessandro invited Chief Paul Ferland of the Monmouth and Winthrop police departments to speak at 6 p.m. at the July 7 meeting at the Wilton Town Office at 158 Weld Road. Ferland will discuss where those departments are in their talks to become one agency. That process is still moving forward, Ferland said in an email Monday.

The group will also look at other police departments around the state that are working to collaborate to see if any of the scenarios would work for Jay and Wilton.

Another meeting will be held at 6 p.m. July 21 at the Jay Town Office. The meetings will alternate between the two towns.