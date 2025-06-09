JAY — On Sunday afternoon, June 8, 81 members of the Spruce Mountain High School class of 2025 received diplomas and became the school’s newest alumni.

“This is your moment to celebrate, to be recognized for the hard work, perseverance and dedication you have shown,” Principal Thomas “TJ” Plourde said. “I know your parents are amazed at how fast these years have gone, I am too. I remember you as freshmen eager to take some risks. I encourage you to take risks because without risks there are no new beginnings, no firsts. Go start the next adventure.”

Plourde told the seniors to be passionate about their aspirations; compassionate to family, coworkers, friends and peers. “You have made us all proud and we wish you the very best as you move forward,” he said. “This year alone our seniors going on to college have received more than $650,000 in scholarships.”

“At this time we would like to honor and remember two cherished members of this graduating class who are no longer with us, (Isabell) “Izzie” Dollof and Sean Hiscock,” Plourde stated. “Though they are not here to walk across the staging with us, their presence continues to be felt in our hearts and the lives they have touched. Their families are here to accept their diplomas on their behalf.”

After a moment of silence “To reflect, remember and pay tribute to them,” Plourde named four seniors who are entering the military: Nathan Lobzuch, Lucian Walker, Eli Moffett and Aiden Giroux.

Advertisement

Plourde also recognized retiring staff members Sally Boivin and Diane Maurais.

“We made it,” Alex Grimaldi, valedictorian said. “Some of the best times through the years were at recess – my outlet during the school day.” Those days of youth were where friends were made, valuable lessons learned and the biggest memories made, he stated. “All that sticks with us today,” he noted.

To get to graduation it took hard work, perseverance and determination, three traits that should be held onto forever, Grimaldi stated. “Not only are we closing a chapter in our lives, but we are opening a brand new one,” he said. “A chapter with blank pages. It is up to us what we fill it with.”

The class of 2025 worked hard daily, Grimaldi stressed. “Success came to the people who were willing to show up, ask questions, fail and keep trying,” he noted. “We all showed hard work in different ways. The work ethic that we showed throughout the past four years has brought us together to this point, and it will continue to take you wherever you want.”

Remarkable perseverance was shown through setbacks, Grimaldi stated. “We pushed through and made it to today, persevering through the Lewiston shooting and the loss of classmates,” he said. “Sean Hiscock and Izzie Dolloff will forever be a part of the graduating class of 2025 and I know that if they were here, they would be glowing. Perseverance isn’t just about surviving through the tough times, it’s about growing stronger and growing as a person because of them.”

Grimaldi said three things helped him get to today: decision making, having outlets, and a support system. “If there’s anything that you take away from my speech today, make sure whatever you do you identify your outlets and your support system and use them,” he stressed. “It will help you continue to be successful in this crazy world that we live in.”

Advertisement

Salutatorian Hannah Jewett thanked everyone for the unwavering love, support and encouragement given over the past four years. She referred to how often the phrase “I can’t wait” is used. “Wishing time away will never make the moment you are currently in any better,” she said. “In fact, it’ll probably make you more miserable. It is good to look for better days, better opportunities but you will eventually realize how much you will miss these moments you often wished away and overlooked.”

Time is something to savor, Jewett stated. Be present, find joy in overlooked moments and appreciate them, she said. “Laugh often,” she noted. Each day is only as good as you make it, she stressed.

“Congratulations to the class of 2025,” Jewett said. “You have endless opportunities to make so many more memories. I hope wherever your journey takes you, you see the good in each day, remain kind and always be positive. Remember how fast time passes, so enjoy every second of it. Surround yourself with love and kindness. Laugh a little bit and always try to have fun.”

Class President Lily Fortier recognized staff and teachers, especially Rob Taylor. “Your dedication to teaching is more than inspiring, it’s transformative,” she said. “I hope that in my own future, whatever path I take, I am able to reflect just a fraction of the passion and purpose you bring to everything you do.”

Education is not just about textbooks or grades, Fortier stated. “It’s about igniting curiosity, challenging us to think deeper and shaping us into better people,” she noted.

Fortier spoke of how far the class had come. “The risks we took, the wins, the losses, every quiet, everyday moment in between, these memories are what shaped our high school experiences, and they are precious,” she noted. “They are the mosaic of our shared experience.”

It’s important to recognize the journey was not the same for everyone, Fortier said. “Our paths may have been different, but today we stand together, guided by what we’ve overcome.” She recognized the absence of Sean and Izzie. “Their lives touched ours and their absence is deeply felt,” she stated. “Though they are not physically here, they remain with us in spirit, in memory and in the hearts of everyone who knew them.”

Fortier encouraged her classmates to choose to focus on hope, possibility and a future desirable for all. She noted graduation is a comma. “It’s the beginning of something entirely new, something full of possibilities,” she stated. “We’re walking into a world that is unpredictable, yes, but also full of promise. A world that will challenge us, surprise us, and, at times, test us, but also a world that desperately needs our voices, our ideas, our courage.”

Don’t be afraid to fail, because each failure is simply a stepping stone to something greater, Fortier stated. “The most important thing is to keep going, to stay curious, to keep evolving,” she said. “Success is not a straight line. It’s a winding road full of unexpected turns. But if we stay open, if we stay brave, we’ll find that every step, no matter how small brings closer to who we are meant to be.”