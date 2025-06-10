JAY — A boil water order is in effect Tuesday for all customers of the North Jay Water District because of the possibility of unsafe water.
Superintendent Ben Wright said he was notified of a water line break just before midnight. He couldn’t find any water bubbling up indicating a break in the system, but while he was driving around looking, he said, the system went dry. He repressurized it.
It is believed the leak is between state Route 4 in North Jay and Keep Road. Wright said he has been walking around in a swamp because that is where he thinks the break is.
There are 250 customers served in the district. North Jay Water District customers are directed to boil all water for at least one minute before drinking it, making ice cubes, washing foods, brushing teeth or in any other activity involving consumption of water.
“This order remains in effect until further notice,” Wright said.
Those with questions about the notice should call Wright at 578-1528 or the Maine Drinking Water Program at 207-287-2070 during normal business hours, and not the Jay Town Office, because the district and the town are separate entities.
