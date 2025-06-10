FARMINGTON — Learn more about Gold LEAF Institute (GLI) and our summer classes at GLI’s Summer Kickoff from 3-5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 11, at St. Joseph’s Parish Hall, 130 Quebec Street in Farmington. The Summer Kickoff is free and open to the public.

GLI is a member-run organization affiliated with the University of Maine at Farmington. Our mission is to provide continued learning and activity

opportunities for anyone age 50 or older, as well as spouses/partners of any age. GLI membership allows access to classes offered by all 17 Senior Colleges in Maine at maineseniorcollege.org without an additional membership fee!

Whether you are a seasoned learner or someone eager to explore new horizons, our Summer Term has something for everyone. Courses include trips, activities, Zoom classes, and in-person classes. Following is a sampling of the summer offerings.

Geology Hike to Daggett’s Rock

In Search of the Three Bird Orchid

Maine Art Glass Studio

Summertime Paddling

Summertime Rambling

Trip to HP Timber in Madison

Discussion of Insurance Options

Outdoor Acrylic Painting

Tour of Belle Creative Arts

In addition to each term’s new classes, GLI members can rely on our Book Discussion, Views on the News, and Dining Out to run all year. Register for GLI membership and courses at goldleafinstitute.org. Questions? Email [email protected] or call (207) 778-7063.