STATE — Maine Woodland Owners invites people of all ages to attend one of our five Tree ID Day events held throughout the state on Saturday, June 7, from 10 a.m. to noon (the Lyman location starts at 1, and ends at 3 p.m.). Admission is free and open to the public. Registration is welcome but not required.

Led by forestry professionals, Tree ID Day is a great way to learn how to identify Maine tree characteristics with techniques that are simple and fun for the entire family. Event locations are:

Probert Memorial Forest – 15 Cobb Road, Searsport

Clifford Woods – 264 Titcomb Hill Road, Farmington

Beauregard Family Woodland – Old Stagecoach Road, Old Town (led by Maine Outstanding Tree Farmer of the Year award winner, Larry Beauregard)

Law Farm – Lee Cemetery Road, Dover-Foxcroft (co-sponsored with Piscataquis County Soil & Water District)

Sid Emery Demonstration Forest – Brock Road, Lyman (co-sponsored with York County Soil & Water District)

Attendees are encouraged to dress wisely for the weather conditions with protection from bugs and other insects. For more information, visit

www.mainewoodlandowners.org/tree-id-day