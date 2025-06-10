FAYETTE — On the first Friday of each month, Starling Hall opens its doors at 6 p.m. for Game Night, an event designed to bring community members together over board games, puzzles and friendly conversation.

“Our game nights are held the first Friday night of each month at 6 p.m., unless there is a conflict of some sort,” said Lori Beaulieu, a member of Friends of Starling Hall [FOSH], the group organizing the events. “Our last Game Night was held April 4. We did not have one in May because we were preparing for our annual online auction ending that was scheduled for the next day. There will not be one in July as the first Friday is July 4.”

Beaulieu said the idea for the event stemmed from a desire to use the historic building as a hub for community engagement. “Members of FOSH were just trying to figure a way to allow families to gather at the hall for a fun activity and ways to allow neighbors to be able to meet each other in a social activity. Make new friends and bring the community together,” she said.

Game Night is open to everyone of all ages. “We chose Friday night thinking it’s the end of the work and school week, maybe people might want to take the kids out to play games with other children, while mom and dad play with adults all in one space and not feel they need to hurry home because it’s a school night,” Beaulieu explained. “We chose 6 p.m., right after supper, so folks can come relax and go anytime between 6 and 8 p.m., play a game or just stop in to chat.”

The hall is stocked with donated board games, puzzles and card games, though attendees are encouraged to bring their own. “I always bring some multiplayer card games with me and that seems to be the favorite,” Beaulieu added.

Attendance has varied. “Four people, two couples, attended the last Game Night; unfortunately, the interest has not been growing. I’m not sure why,” Beaulieu said. “During the summer months, we did see more people, 8-10 people. I am hoping the attendance increases again with seasonal residents coming back into town.”

Beaulieu recalled a moment last August that captured the spirit of the event. “There were four or five couples playing cards in two separate groups, one of these couples brought their two pre-teen children with them and we played for two-and-a-half to three hours. The whole time the two children entertained themselves running around the hall playing with all games they could find or make up like musical chairs,” she said. “I was mostly impressed by the fact that these children were able to occupy the time just making up games to play in the hall and never really bothered the adults yet they were right there with us.”

Attendees are welcome to bring snacks to share. “I always bring something easy like chips and dip,” Beaulieu said. While no other formal social activities are offered during Game Night, the organizers are open to new ideas.

There are currently no plans to expand the event, but Beaulieu emphasized that suggestions are welcome. “We do always stay past 8 p.m. when we are having fun, which is almost every Game Night.” she said. “We can always use new fresh ideas too. I encourage anyone who would like to help the FOSH committee, planning, serving dinners, baking desserts or helping in any way, to reach out to me. We won’t overwhelm you, but we do need community support sometimes and a few extra hands helps.”

To volunteer or receive updates, contact Lori Beaulieu at [email protected].