1 min read

PHILLIPS — A $12.6 million budget for Maine School Administrative District 58 was rejected Tuesday in an uncertified collective vote of 198-169.

Residents in all four district towns approved keeping a two-step voting process for the next three years.

Avon and Kingfield approved the budget, 28-17 and a 65-49, respectively. Avon voters approved keeping the two-step voting process, 33-13. Residents in Kingfield approved the voting process, 83-28.

Phillips residents opposed the budget, 46-40. They approved the two-step process by a 58-27 vote.

Strong voters rejected the budget, 86-47, and kept the validation vote with an 89-45 vote.

The budget represents a $761,375.05, or 6.39%, increase over the current budget.

If the budget had passed, each town’s share would be Avon, $678,469, an increase of $47,434 or 7.5%; Kingfield, nearly $2.3 million, an increase of $153,769 or 7.3%; Phillips, $1.3 million, an increase of $122,961 or 10.3%; and, Strong, nearly $1.4 million, an increase of $107,811 or 8.6%.

Donna M. Perry is a general assignment reporter who has lived in Livermore Falls for 30 years and has worked for the Sun Journal for 20 years. Before that she was a correspondent for the Livermore Falls...

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.