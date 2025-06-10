PHILLIPS — A $12.6 million budget for Maine School Administrative District 58 was rejected Tuesday in an uncertified collective vote of 198-169.
Residents in all four district towns approved keeping a two-step voting process for the next three years.
Avon and Kingfield approved the budget, 28-17 and a 65-49, respectively. Avon voters approved keeping the two-step voting process, 33-13. Residents in Kingfield approved the voting process, 83-28.
Phillips residents opposed the budget, 46-40. They approved the two-step process by a 58-27 vote.
Strong voters rejected the budget, 86-47, and kept the validation vote with an 89-45 vote.
The budget represents a $761,375.05, or 6.39%, increase over the current budget.
If the budget had passed, each town’s share would be Avon, $678,469, an increase of $47,434 or 7.5%; Kingfield, nearly $2.3 million, an increase of $153,769 or 7.3%; Phillips, $1.3 million, an increase of $122,961 or 10.3%; and, Strong, nearly $1.4 million, an increase of $107,811 or 8.6%.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.