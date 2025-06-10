PHILLIPS — A $12.6 million budget for Maine School Administrative District 58 was rejected Tuesday in an uncertified collective vote of 198-169.

Residents in all four district towns approved keeping a two-step voting process for the next three years.

Avon and Kingfield approved the budget, 28-17 and a 65-49, respectively. Avon voters approved keeping the two-step voting process, 33-13. Residents in Kingfield approved the voting process, 83-28.

Phillips residents opposed the budget, 46-40. They approved the two-step process by a 58-27 vote.

Strong voters rejected the budget, 86-47, and kept the validation vote with an 89-45 vote.

The budget represents a $761,375.05, or 6.39%, increase over the current budget.

If the budget had passed, each town’s share would be Avon, $678,469, an increase of $47,434 or 7.5%; Kingfield, nearly $2.3 million, an increase of $153,769 or 7.3%; Phillips, $1.3 million, an increase of $122,961 or 10.3%; and, Strong, nearly $1.4 million, an increase of $107,811 or 8.6%.