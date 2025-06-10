FARMINGTON — The Class of 1980 from Mt. Blue High School will be holding a 45th class reunion on Saturday, July 26. The reunion starts at 5:30 p.m. with a taco bar and will be held at the home of Jon and Lois Bubier, 280 High Street, Farmington (diagonally across from Ron’s Market). Dreamin’ Big DJ/Karaoke will start at 6 p.m.

The price per person is a suggested donation of at least $10. Drinks will be available at the bar, and donations will be accepted at the door. Please join our Facebook group, listed under Mt. Blue High School Class of 1980, if you have not already (https://www.facebook.com/groups/mtblue1980) to keep up-to-date. Please spread the word so all our classmates can attend.