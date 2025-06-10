FARMINGTON — Voters in the 10-town Regional School Unit 9 district passed a nearly $45.6 million budget on Tuesday, with an uncertified validation vote of 741-416.
The spending package is less than a 1% increase over the existing budget.
The voters also approved keeping a two-step process for validating the budget by a collective tally of 886-244.
Chesterville voters rejected the budget, 58-37, and approved the two-step voting process, 74-21.
Farmington residents approved the budget, 237-109, and kept the voting process with a vote of 300-43.
Industry residents voted 27-15 to approve budget and 31-9 to continue the two-step voting process.
New Sharon residents approved the budget, 55-46, and kept the voting process, 75-25.
New Vineyard voters rejected the budget, 21-14. They voted 33-0 to keep the two-step voting process for next three years.
Starks residents voted 20-5 to approve the spending plan and voted to continue the voting process, 18-6.
Temple residents validated the budget, 19-15, and approved continuing the budget voting process, 26-7.
Vienna residents also approved the budget, 52-13, and approved continuing the voting process, 38-18.
Wilton residents passed the budget in a 258-121 vote, and approved the two-step voting process by a vote of 886-244.
Weld residents voted 22-13 to approve the budget and 25-9 to keep the same voting process.
