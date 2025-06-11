Voters from the seven member towns of RSU 10 narrowly passed the $43 million 2025-2026 school budget during voting Tuesday.
All three member towns from the Nezinscot Region within Regional School Unit 10 — Buckfield (107-209), Hartford (139-255) and Sumner (36-57) — opposed the budget, which passed by just 36 votes, 900-864.
Hanover (9-18) also opposed the budget, while Mexico (217-110), Roxbury (18-8) and Rumford (374-207) favored the budget.
Business Manager Leah Kaulback said the local money to be raised is $15.259 million, with each town’s portion based on 75 percent valuation, and 25 percent on student count.
She said the town allocation percentage increase will be 5.489%. The increase is Buckfield, 8.8%; Hanover, 6.47%; Hartford, 7.7%; Mexico, 6.6%; Roxbury, 5.58%; Rumford, 3.17%; and Sumner, 9.0%.
