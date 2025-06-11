DIXFIELD — Forty-two seniors were presented diplomas at a Class of 2025 graduation ceremony performed in DeFoe Gymnasium at Dirigo High School on June 6.

Class Valedictorian Alyssa Ellis noted, “Now that we stand on the edge of our future, let’s remember the friendships we’ve made, the lessons we’ve learned and the memories we’ve created. High school may be ending, but our stories are just beginning.”

She used her address to thank her fellow students, teachers, coaches and those who supported them along the way.

Ellis said high school wasn’t just about textbooks and exams. It was a rollercoaster of emotions, a journey of self discovery, and a test of their ability to function on minimal sleep.

“I can’t help but think back to the journey that brought us to where we are today. The late nights, early mornings and days we questioned if we’d make it. We balanced classes, projects, work, sports and friendships

And somehow we managed to make it all work,” she said.

Ellis said, “We’ve seen each other at our best, celebrated each other’s wins, and lifted each other up in tougher times. We are a unique bunch, to say the least. We’ve lived through unprecedented times, navigating the twists and turns of a global pandemic, and yet, here we are, ready to take on the world.”

She said they are a generation of innovators, problem solvers and dreamers, and she’s confident they’ll go on to do amazing things.

“But let’s not forget the struggles and challenges we have faced along the way, and how they shaped us and made us stronger. We have learned the values of hard work, determination and perseverance. And we will carry these lessons with us wherever we go,” said Ellis.

She thanked teachers for their endless support and “believing in us, even when we doubted ourselves. Thank you for being our guides, sometimes our therapists, and even our friends. Whether it was a simple piece of advice, a lesson we’ve learned, a lesson that changed how we saw the world, or a quiet word of encouragement after a rough day, each of you has played a role in shaping us into the individuals we are now.”

Ellis said, “You’ve taught not just the important things we need to learn in school, but the importance of hard work, resilience and kindness. You’ve shown us that education isn’t just about tests and grades, but about growth, challenges and community.”

She thanked teachers for the support and guidance through their years at Dirigo. “We promised to carry the lessons you’ve taught us into the world, and we’ll do our best to make you proud. The impact you have had on us will stay with us, no matter where life takes us.”

Ellis also thanked coaches for being more than just mentors. “You have shown us that success isn’t only about winning, but pushing our limits, showing resilence, and working as a team. Your guidance has shaped us both as athletes and individuals.”

She added, “You taught us to embrace challenges and to pick up ourselves after each setback. Your dedication to us went beyond the games. You prepared us for life, and for that, we will always be grateful.”

Ellis closed by acknowledging everyone that has supported then along the way — parents, families, friends and mentors. “We couldn’t have done this without you guys. Thank you for your support and sacrifices.”

After the diplomas were presented, Supt. Pam Doyen had the honor of asking the graduates to turn the tassels before announcing them as graduates.

But before that, Doyen addressed the Class of 2025 from the heart instead of reading a speech.

“You’re like the last class that I’m going to know everybody by name. And when I thought about those names, I thought about freshman year. Now, some of those, like Miss Thompson (Kaelyne, principal), I learned pretty quickly. Ryan, Dom, Nick, Travis — anybody else what to take credit for frequent flyers? There were quite a few of you those first couple of years,” she said.

Doyen said, “Each and every one of you have a special place in my heart. And I have to say when I did the signing of your diplomas, I sat in my very small, kind of lonely, office across the street and I thought about each of every one of you as I signed it.”

She then mentioned a few of those seniors.

“Grace Averill, I know you’re going to be an outstanding nurse. Sign my name. Neila Dailey, you’re so artistic. I know you’re going to be an outstanding tattoo artist. Sign my name. I did that, over and over again. Preston Morse. I hope you always fix lawnmowers and cars and every other automotive thing going. Sign my name. Garrett Dustin. I hope that your talent and love of music becomes your livelihood. You really have a gift. Sign my name,” said Doyen.

She said, “I thought of all of you and the fact that your names are forever written on my heart. And I hope that when you leave here, you name, whether it’s your given name or you choose a different one, that you understand what your name means.”

One last piece of advice from Doyen.

“Your name is your signature. It’s who you are, your tagline. I hope you wear it with pride. I hope you make yourself happy with the choice you make, and I hope you make everyone around you happy to hear your name. So, as your former principal, I will say one last time, I know your name. I know you. I care about you. Be safe. Be smart. Make good choices,” she said.