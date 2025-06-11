SALEM TOWNSHIP — Maine School Administrative District 58 directors will discuss Thursday the next steps following the failed vote Tuesday on the $12.6 million proposed school budget.

The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Mt. Abram High School at 1513 Salem Road, also known as state Route 142, in Salem Township.

According to state law, if a budget is not approved by July 1 the district can to continue to operate on the most recently approved budget until one is passed for 2025-26.

Avon and Kingfield voters approved the spending package; those in Phillips and Strong did not. The cumulative, uncertified vote for the four towns was 198-169.

Superintendent Laura Columbia emailed a letter to staff members Wednesday morning, saying, “While this news is definitely discouraging, I want to reassure you that it doesn’t take away from the incredible work you’ve been doing with our students every day.”

She added a budget discussion to Thursday’s board meeting agenda to begin talking about next steps and get feedback. From there, the administration team and Columbia will begin revising the budget.

“I want to be honest with you,” she wrote to staff. “This budget was already close to bare bones, and I’m concerned that additional cuts could impact our day-to-day operations. That said, we’ll continue to approach this with thoughtfulness and keep doing everything we can to support our schools. I also want to encourage all of us to keep students at the center and shield them from adult concerns,” she wrote.