The congregation was welcomed in by Pastor Bonnie Higgins at 9:30 a.m. to begin the service. The Call to Worship was spoken, Invocation and the Lord’s Prayer were recited. Hymns were sung at each service. The service ended with Communion on June 1 and “Go Now in Peace” on June 8. Linda Lyman is the organist, Janet Diaz is the pianist, and Lew Lyman leads the music for the congregation each week.

June 1, 2025 – Sermon: “Remembering God’s Goodness”, scriptures James 1:17.

Pastor Bonnie began by saying: “God is good, all the time, All the time, God is Good.” Do we really believe that? We should! God has promised us and delivered to us that He would never leave or forsake us. He offers us comfort, peace, and His security. He guides us by providing us with wisdom and strength. God has told us that we can lean on Him all the time, and He will be there for us. How can we see God’s goodness? We know from Genesis 1 that God created everything, and it was “good” with mankind being “very good”. God only produces “good” for us. We know that God is good because His very nature shines as goodness and light from His presence. God had told Moses that “I will make all my goodness pass before you,” then God said “You will stand on the rock while my glory passes by…” making God’s goodness is in His glory. We know that God is good because He brings pleasure from being good to us. In Luke, Jesus says that our Father’s good pleasure is to give us the kingdom. As we know that God is constant, so is His goodness, which never changes. God always wants good for His children. God’s goodness is showing in our lives. He wants and provides to His children the goodness that we need in this life. God provides all things to us. The most important way God shows His goodness to us is by being patient with us. He waits for us to come to Him and to repent of our sins, as He has said He doesn’t want us to perish in Hell. Only a loving Father would give us so much kindness and love, even while we reject His goodness. He waits for us to see His Light. God’s goodness is for all of us; we just need to choose it.

June 8 – Sermon: “Remembering God’s Actions”, scriptures – Psalm 77:10-14. Pastor Bonnie started by saying that we should always take time to reflect on the ways God has moved in our lives and to see how God has gotten us through times in our lives where we were struggling and even during times of celebration.

Some people think, “Why should we look back? We need to move forward. When we look back, we see how God’s actions in our lives and it makes us know that we can trust Him with our present and future. When we remember God’s great works of salvation, our trust in God is strengthened. A strengthened faith results in praise that comes more easily and prayers that flow more readily. Ultimately, we are better equipped to strengthen the faith of others and glorify God in our remembering. We have confidence that the one who once saved us is still our Savior.

When we are in the throes of suffering, sin, or trials of any kind, we often forget two important things: the power of God and the power of remembering. When God sees and hears us, He springs into action. He has already planned out our escape and sees us on the other side of the

situation.

Remembering God’s mighty acts is a vital aspect of the biblical faith, calling believers to continually reflect on and celebrate the powerful works of God throughout history, thereby strengthening their faith and commitment to Him.