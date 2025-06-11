WILTON — Residents on Tuesday elected Nancy Ligertwood Allen and Tiffany Maiuri to selectperson seats, and they elected Griffin Mayhew to represent them on the Regional School Unit 9 board of directors.
In uncertified votes in a contested Select Board race, Allen received 209 votes to Melissa Taylor’s 91 votes for a three-year term. Current Selectperson Mike Wells did not seek reelection.
Maiuri, an incumbent who was uncontested, was reelected with 297 votes to serve another three-year term on the Select Board.
Mayhew was elected to a three-year term as a director on the Regional School Unit 9 board. He received 209 votes to Douglas Hiltz’s 146 votes. Current Director Kyle Fletcher did not seek reelection.
The annual town meeting will reconvene at 6 p.m. Monday downstairs at the Academy Hill School at 585 Depot St. to vote on a proposed nearly $5.9 million municipal budget for 2025-26.
The spending plan, without factoring in school or county assessments, reflects an increase of $256,782 over the current budget. With the estimated school and county assessments factored in with municipal expenses, it is an increase of $453,244 over the existing budget.
