RUMFORD — The Rumford Parks Commission has announced that the Independence Day celebration is returning to the Hosmer Field Complex off Lincoln Avenue.
It will take place Friday, July 4, and include food, music, children’s games, a dunk tank and vendors starting at 4 p.m.
The festival committee is looking for volunteers to help with activities, including games and cooking.
Parks Commission Superintendent Marcus Palmer said recently that the schedule will be the same as last year. The popular bicycle parade and decorated wagon/carriage parade will return.
Volunteers coordinating the celebration are looking for bands. Musicians, as well as interested vendors, may contact Parks Commission Chairman Dan Richard at 357-9444.
Central Maine Pyrotechnics of Farmingdale will provide the fireworks, which begin just after dusk.
Donation buckets will be available to help ensure a July 4 festival next year.
