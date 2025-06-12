FARMINGTON — As part of their annual ceremonial, Kora Shriners will be holding a parade at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 14, in Farmington.

The ceremonial is for the nobility and their guests, a receptionist at the Kora Shriners office in Lewiston said recently. She didn’t believe anything other than the parade was open to the public.

Gerry Gilman, a Shriner from Mercer, said the parade would line up at the fairgrounds at 9 a.m. with the parade kicking off at 10 a.m. The Shriners are popular parade participants with a variety of units, many of which perform intricate maneuvers along the route.

Efforts to learn more about the ceremonial were unsuccessful. Fair officials had no additional information and an email to the Shriners was not returned.

“Shriners are a brotherhood based on fun, fellowship, and the Masonic principles of brotherly love, relief, and truth, with nearly 200 temples (chapters) in several countries and thousands of clubs worldwide,” according to the Lewiston chapter’s website. Its primary philanthropy is raising money for Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, it notes.

Advertisement

Police Chief Kenneth Charles on June 10 said the parade route had changed several times.

On June 11 Deputy Chief Shane Cote provided the latest parade route. It will leave the fairgrounds from the Maple Avenue exit, turn left onto Maple Avenue, turn right onto High Street, turn left on Academy, left onto Main then left onto South Street, he noted. He wasn’t sure which end of South Street the parade would end, but that units would walk back to the fairgrounds from there.

“It was going to go to Broadway, but didn’t want to interfere with the protest on Main Street at 11,” Cote said. “Now that’s been changed to noon.”

Good places to watch the parade are anywhere from the fairgrounds on Maple Avenue, along High, Academy or Main streets, Cote added.