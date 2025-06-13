CANTON — Voters approved all monetary articles at the annual town meeting June 12, keeping spending at about $1.2 million, the same as last year, Town Clerk Kathy Walker said.

The cemetery ordinance was tabled because it was deemed too vague. It will head back to the Planning Board for more work.

Walker said the cost to operate the transfer station rose about $23,000, to $105,450, after a new representative from Archie’s Inc. of Mexico indicated the amount raised last year was not enough.

Thirty-two voters gathered at the Municipal Complex to vote on the warrant.

The Select Board honored Citizen of the Year Linda Gammon and presented her with a bouquet of flowers.

The board also dedicated the 2025 Annual Town Report to Victor Leinberger, who recently turned 100 and holds the town’s Boston Post Cane. Walker said his family will surprise him with the announcement about the town report dedication when they visit him in Florida.

In Tuesday’s elections, Selectman Shawn Goodrow won with 53 votes and newcomer Robyn McClintock won with 69. Both positions are for three years. Joshua Stearns received 48 votes.

Dawn Everly was unopposed for a three-year term on the Planning Board after serving one year. No one sought the open seat for a two-year term.