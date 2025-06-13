CARRABASSETT VALLEY — Sign-up begins for the Summer Reading Program on June 10 at the Carrabassett Valley Public Library

WES Booth Reading’s Ambassador presents Reading is Magic!

Children signing up for the Summer Reading Program receive a finger puppet, reading log, stickers, and bookmarks, plus 2 free books, while supplies last.

Borrow a stack of books to read! Take a few moments to enjoy the Carrabassett Library Community Garden and the Story Walk: Monarch! Come Play with Me on the patio just outside the library to the left and behind. We hope you can return to the library for more books throughout the summer, or you can read on your own!

Here is the list of weekly activities guests can do at the library or take home! Come when you can and bring a friend!

Weekly Activities:

WEEK 1 ~ July 8-12: Crayon Bookmarks

WEEK 2 ~ July 15-19: Rainbow Art

WEEK 3 ~ July 22-26: Coffee Filter Butterflies

WEEK 4 ~ July 29-Aug 2: Rainbow Suncatchers

There will be a program for all ages on Thursday, August 7, at 10 a.m.

Summer CV Library Hours: Tue-Fri: 10-5 & Sat: 10-3.

Call 237-3535 for more information.